ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 103.39 croreNet profit of ICE Make Refrigeration rose 6.64% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 103.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.3976.89 34 OPM %8.179.86 -PBDT7.677.01 9 PBT6.636.00 11 NP4.824.52 7
