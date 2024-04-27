ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.72% to Rs 42606.72 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 30.03% to Rs 44256.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34036.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 31.76% to Rs 159515.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121066.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 18.46% to Rs 11671.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9852.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.72% to Rs 42606.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34438.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.