Sportking India standalone net profit declines 25.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.52% to Rs 611.18 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 46.70% to Rs 70.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 2377.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2205.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sportking India declined 25.92% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.52% to Rs 611.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 533.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.