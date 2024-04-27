SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 71.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.76% to Rs 272.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 58.22% to Rs 237.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 990.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 71.73% to Rs 73.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 272.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.272.02201.86990.96710.2169.1968.7368.5068.02100.5561.16329.47214.1696.9258.08316.06201.4573.4342.76237.02149.80