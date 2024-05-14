Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vedanta Ltd Spikes 1.92%

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd has added 13.08% over last one month compared to 2.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX
Vedanta Ltd rose 1.92% today to trade at Rs 421.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.64% to quote at 31120.54. The index is up 2.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.66% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 57.13 % over last one year compared to the 16.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Vedanta Ltd has added 13.08% over last one month compared to 2.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40541 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 422.4 on 14 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon