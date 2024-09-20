ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 1.66%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1313.4, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.91% in last one year as compared to a 30.3% jump in NIFTY and a 20.11% jump in the Nifty Bank. ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1313.4, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 25723.7. The Sensex is at 84447.25, up 1.52%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 11.79% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53037.6, up 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1310.75, up 1.24% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 36.91% in last one year as compared to a 30.3% jump in NIFTY and a 20.11% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

