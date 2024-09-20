Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Interarch Building Products Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Axita Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2024. Interarch Building Products Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Axita Cotton Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 24.32 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Interarch Building Products Ltd surged 11.65% to Rs 1318.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95756 shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd spiked 11.17% to Rs 78.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5728 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd exploded 9.65% to Rs 607.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18835 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd spurt 9.49% to Rs 17.77. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

