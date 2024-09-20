Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indostar Capital soars after board OKs sale of housing finance arm to EQT for Rs 1,750 crore

Indostar Capital soars after board OKs sale of housing finance arm to EQT for Rs 1,750 crore

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Indostar Capital Finance jumped 6.27% to Rs 320.25 after the company announced that its board has approved the sale of IndoStar Home Finance to WITKOPEEND B.V. for Rs 1,750 crore on a fully diluted basis.
IndoStar Home Finance Private Limited (IHFPL) was a subsidiary Indostar Capital Finance. WITKOPEEND B.V. is an affiliate of BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership (EQT), a global private equity investor.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of RBI approval, consents from lenders and shareholders approval.
Further, EQT plans to invest INR 500 crore into IHFPL upon or shortly after closing of this transaction, and the board of IHFPL has granted an in-principle approval for such infusion.
 
The transaction will provide IndoStar with capital for accelerated growth and value creation in its core verticals of vehicle finance and small business loans.
Bobby Parikh, chairman of IndoStar, said: This transaction represents an important strategic move for IndoStar as we focus on driving accelerated growth and value creation in our core verticals including vehicle finance and small business loans. We are confident that under EQT's stewardship, IndoStar Home Finance will continue to thrive and deliver value to its stakeholders.

More From This Section

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AU SFB inks pact with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company

AU SFB inks pact with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company

US Dollar index softens near 100 mark, gives up gains after hitting one week high

US Dollar index softens near 100 mark, gives up gains after hitting one week high

Artificial Intelligence can drive economic growth in India, help improve governance

Artificial Intelligence can drive economic growth in India, help improve governance

IDFC First Bank re-appoints V. Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO

IDFC First Bank re-appoints V. Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO

Indostar Capital Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a systemically important non-deposit taking company. With Brookfield & Everstone as co-promoters, IndoStar is a professionally managed and institutionally owned entity engaged in providing used and new commercial vehicle financing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, FMCG stocks lead Sensex up 1,000 pts to 84,200, Nifty over 25,700

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test day 2

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Bumrah gets his second wicket, Bangladesh 5 down

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

OTT releases for this weekend: Binge-watch these top shows of the week

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, videos promoting cryptocurrency posted

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM makes aerial survey to assess rising water level in Ganga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon