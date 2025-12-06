Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

ICICI Bank said its subsidiary ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has filed the Red Herring Prospectus for its upcoming initial public offering.

The filing was made with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana on 6 December 2025.

The offer covers up to 4.89 crore equity shares of face value Re 1 each. All shares will be sold by Prudential Corporation Holdings through an offer for sale. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 24.48 lakh shares for eligible ICICI Bank shareholders.

The IPO will open on December 12 and close on December 16. The anchor book will open on December 11.

 

ICICI Bank holds 51% in ICICI Prudential AMC and Prudential Corporation Holdings owns the remaining 49%.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is one of Indias largest asset managers, created as a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Plc. The AMC manages a large pool of assets across mutual funds, PMS and international mandates spanning equity, debt and real estate.

Also Read

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

demonstration, US education deprtment

Trump admin recalls education dept workers to tackle civil rights backlog

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin's India visit 'result of Trump's gross incompetence': Ex-US official

Members of the National Guard near the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC

US judge questions Trump's authority over California National Guard troops

US immigrants, Migrants US

US Border Patrol imposes $5,000 fee on illegal US border crossers

As of 30 September 2025, ICICI Prudential AMC oversees quarterly average AUM of Rs 10.87 lakh crore, serves 1.55 crore investors and offers 143 mutual fund schemes backed by three decades of fund management experience.

ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs and other touch-points. The ICICI group has presence in businesses like life and general insurance, housing finance, primary dealership, etc, through its subsidiaries and associates.

The banks standalone net profit rose 5.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,358.89 crore while total income increased 3.39% YoY to Rs 49,333.49 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of ICICI Bank rose 0.40% to Rs 1392 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2025 quarter

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 88.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 88.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon