Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Dynamatic Technologies has signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build the complete rear fuselage of the Falcon 6X business jet.

The deal expands Dynamatic's existing work on the Falcon 6X. The company has already industrialised the rear fuel tank and started commercial deliveries to Dassault. The new mandate covers the full Section 5 rear fuselage.

Dynamatic said the partnership strengthens its role in Dassault's supply chain and aligns with the Make in India programme by deepening local aerospace manufacturing. The two companies have been working together since January 2024 on flight critical aerostructures.

Dassault noted that Dynamatic has become a reliable partner and that the new agreement will support the continued success of the jet, which is known for its range, comfort and advanced technology.

 

Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds highly engineered products for automotive, aeronautic, hydraulic and security applications. It operates design and manufacturing facilities in India, the UK and Germany.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 72.49% to Rs 3.31 crore while net sales rose 8.57% to Rs 392.38 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

