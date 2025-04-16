ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 42.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 950.40 croreNet profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 42.15% to Rs 241.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 950.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 744.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.02% to Rs 744.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 572.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 3442.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2640.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales950.40744.51 28 3442.832640.78 30 OPM %81.9477.94 -77.8676.81 - PBDT322.49228.03 41 998.28771.89 29 PBT311.42219.23 42 958.72738.45 30 NP241.29169.74 42 744.15572.32 30
