The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has awarded a major contract to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), for the supply of High Power Radars (HPR) to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

HPR is a static sensor for long range aerial surveillance with higher uptime. Equipped with multiple NextGen features and capable of remote operations, they will augment IAF's capabilities for monitoring special zones of interest, designating and tracking adversaries with optimal accuracy. The project is turnkey in nature and is to be executed across multiple locations.

L&T also signed a contract, for an earlier won major order, for the supply of indigenously developed Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) to the IAF. CIWS is planned for deployment at various locations across India to protect vital assets from all types of low flying, low signature aerial threats including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

CIWS comprises Air Defence Guns, Tracking Radars and a Search Radar linked to a Command & Control Shelter along with associated simulators and communication equipment. CIWS and HPR shall be realised at L&T's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, in close collaboration with industrial ecosystem partners comprising MSMEs across India.

According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

