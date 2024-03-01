Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins major orders from Ministry of Defence

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has awarded a major contract to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), for the supply of High Power Radars (HPR) to the Indian Air Force (IAF).
HPR is a static sensor for long range aerial surveillance with higher uptime. Equipped with multiple NextGen features and capable of remote operations, they will augment IAF's capabilities for monitoring special zones of interest, designating and tracking adversaries with optimal accuracy. The project is turnkey in nature and is to be executed across multiple locations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
L&T also signed a contract, for an earlier won major order, for the supply of indigenously developed Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) to the IAF. CIWS is planned for deployment at various locations across India to protect vital assets from all types of low flying, low signature aerial threats including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
CIWS comprises Air Defence Guns, Tracking Radars and a Search Radar linked to a Command & Control Shelter along with associated simulators and communication equipment. CIWS and HPR shall be realised at L&T's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, in close collaboration with industrial ecosystem partners comprising MSMEs across India.
According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Larsen &amp; Toubro wins multiple orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

Larsen &amp; Toubro bags order for construction of residential towers in Thane

LTIMindtree inks MoU with Eurolife FFH

L&amp;T arm gets 'large' project from Indian Oil Adani Ventures

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Tata Motors Feb sales up 8%

Hindustan Aeronautics bags contact of Rs 5,249 cr from Ministry of Defence

TVS Motor Company records 33% sales growth in Feb'24

Anant Raj raises Rs 25 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

INR Clings Onto Gains As Local Stocks Hit Record Highs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon