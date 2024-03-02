Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints to be watched

Infosys: Infosys and PROG Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement that is expected to evolve and scale PROG Holdings technology operations as an integral part of the companys ongoing cloud- and AI-focused technology modernization and innovation efforts. The collaboration will enable PROG Holdings to take advantage of Infosys digital services, including cutting-edge technologies, which PROG Holdings believes will help it realize operational efficiencies, accelerate technology enhancements, and improve speed to market.

Axis Bank: The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long term non-convertible debentures (Series-7). Base issue size of Rs. 1000 crore and green shoe option to retain over subscription of Rs. 3000 crore, thereby aggregating upto Rs. 4000 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company's sales rose to 468,410 units in February 2024 as compared to sales of 394,460 units in February 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company's total production rose to 1,78,261 units in February 2024, as compared to 1,59,873 units in February 2023.

Asian Paints: The company has received the letter allotting the land admeasuring 166 acres (approx.) situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, for setting up the paint manufacturing facility, subject to such other approvals and clearances, as may be required.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a Franchise Agreement for upcoming hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan under the Companys brand- Keys Lite. The hotel will feature 68 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant and other public areas and is expected to be operational in FY25.

