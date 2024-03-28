Wipro collaborates with IISc to offer MTech course in AI for employees

The online Master's in Technology (MTech) course will emphasize key areas such as AI, Foundations of ML/AI, Data Science, and Business Analytics, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains.
Wipro's investment in expanding its AI capabilities through skill-building underscores its commitment to cultivating a future-ready workforce. This initiative is a pivotal step towards upskilling by engaging with premier universities and enhancing top talent through formal degree programs.
