IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 53.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.57% to Rs 9342.99 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank declined 53.53% to Rs 340.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 732.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.57% to Rs 9342.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7879.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income9342.997879.50 19 OPM %33.0038.14 -PBDT422.16929.74 -55 PBT422.16929.74 -55 NP340.17732.09 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content