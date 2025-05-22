Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 66.32, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.03% in last one year as compared to a 6.82% rally in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.32, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24534.7. The Sensex is at 80695.51, down 1.1%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost around 3.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55075.1, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 367.52 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 66.53, down 0.37% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 15.03% in last one year as compared to a 6.82% rally in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 32.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

