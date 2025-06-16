Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 70.3, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 10.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 70.3, down 0.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 2.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55527.35, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 311.11 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 70.62, up 0.04% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 13.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 10.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

