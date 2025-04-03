Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.58%

IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.58%

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 59.24, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% jump in NIFTY and a 6.99% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.24, up 3.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23255.2. The Sensex is at 76318.26, down 0.39%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 4.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51348.05, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1056.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 376.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 59.82, up 3.91% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 25.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.29% jump in NIFTY and a 6.99% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

