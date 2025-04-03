Rama Steel Tubes achieves 14% YoY growth in Q4 sales volumes

Rama Steel Tubes have announced its sales volume performance for 12MFY25 and Q4FY25.
The Company registered a sales volume of 54,256.30 Ton in Q4FY25 compared to 51,669.01 Ton in Q3FY25 and 47,506.68 Ton in Q4FY24.
In terms of % growth, the quarterly volume increased by 5% QoQ and 14% YoY.
For 12MFY25, the company reported sales volume of 194,212.53 Ton compared to 178,644.50 Ton in 12MFY24, recording a growth of 9%.
