Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Steel Tubes achieves 14% YoY growth in Q4 sales volumes

Rama Steel Tubes achieves 14% YoY growth in Q4 sales volumes

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Rama Steel Tubes have announced its sales volume performance for 12MFY25 and Q4FY25.

The Company registered a sales volume of 54,256.30 Ton in Q4FY25 compared to 51,669.01 Ton in Q3FY25 and 47,506.68 Ton in Q4FY24.

In terms of % growth, the quarterly volume increased by 5% QoQ and 14% YoY.

For 12MFY25, the company reported sales volume of 194,212.53 Ton compared to 178,644.50 Ton in 12MFY24, recording a growth of 9%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MAN Industries announces inclusion in Qatar Energy LNG's approved vendor list

MAN Industries announces inclusion in Qatar Energy LNG's approved vendor list

Nifty trades below 23,300; auto shares slide

Nifty trades below 23,300; auto shares slide

IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 23% YoY to Rs 4.84 lakh cr

IDFC First Bank gains after total biz climbs 23% YoY to Rs 4.84 lakh cr

Paytm joins hands with GHMC to simplify property tax collection

Paytm joins hands with GHMC to simplify property tax collection

GE Power spurts on bagging Rs 38 crore order from NTPC

GE Power spurts on bagging Rs 38 crore order from NTPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon