Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IFB Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Hindprakash Industries Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2025.

IFB Industries Ltd crashed 14.18% to Rs 1384.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4839 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindprakash Industries Ltd lost 10.55% to Rs 136.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2505 shares in the past one month.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd tumbled 7.87% to Rs 264.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23953 shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd shed 7.14% to Rs 1.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd fell 6.74% to Rs 737.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9244 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Suzlon Energy hits the roof as Q3 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 387 cr

Volumes spurt at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd counter

FMCG stocks slide

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

Aditya Vision opens four store in Lucknow

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

