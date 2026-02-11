Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 927.15, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 12.51% rally in NIFTY and a 22.64% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 927.15, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25928.9. The Sensex is at 84179.58, down 0.11%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 1.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60626.4, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 319.64 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 931.25, down 0.49% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 12.51% rally in NIFTY and a 22.64% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

