Oil India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 480.2, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15% in last one year as compared to a 12.51% rally in NIFTY and a 16.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 480.2, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25928.9. The Sensex is at 84179.58, down 0.11%.Oil India Ltd has gained around 12.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36671, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 476.1, down 1.59% on the day. Oil India Ltd jumped 15% in last one year as compared to a 12.51% rally in NIFTY and a 16.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

