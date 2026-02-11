Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.810.99-61.73-23.230.470.410.360.320.290.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News