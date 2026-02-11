Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Chowgule Steamships rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.99 -18 OPM %-61.73-23.23 -PBDT0.470.41 15 PBT0.360.32 13 NP0.290.23 26
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 2:31 PM IST