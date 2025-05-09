IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.20% to Rs 2591.25 croreNet profit of IIFL Finance declined 44.38% to Rs 207.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.20% to Rs 2591.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2853.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.52% to Rs 378.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1763.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 10210.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10249.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2591.252853.80 -9 10210.9010249.76 0 OPM %58.9156.02 -55.0962.24 - PBDT360.22604.19 -40 1482.082752.73 -46 PBT309.47553.69 -44 1293.512571.91 -50 NP207.68373.41 -44 378.771763.54 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content