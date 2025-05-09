Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 63.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.53% to Rs 1373.70 croreNet profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 63.37% to Rs 90.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.53% to Rs 1373.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1773.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.45% to Rs 112.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.03% to Rs 5603.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7006.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1373.701773.13 -23 5603.377006.78 -20 OPM %21.00-6.63 -11.319.57 - PBDT195.59-223.53 LP 157.4931.98 392 PBT173.25-241.44 LP -6.49-73.12 91 NP90.08245.93 -63 112.63478.16 -76
