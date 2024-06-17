IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.55% to Rs 1763.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1500.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.94% to Rs 10249.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8269.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 9.53% to Rs 373.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2853.572187.3610249.438269.6956.4264.3762.3964.20604.19636.122752.732265.11553.69594.032571.912112.52373.41412.741763.541500.30