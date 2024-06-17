Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 crore
Net profit of IIFL Finance declined 9.53% to Rs 373.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 2853.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.55% to Rs 1763.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1500.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.94% to Rs 10249.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8269.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2853.572187.36 30 10249.438269.69 24 OPM %56.4264.37 -62.3964.20 - PBDT604.19636.12 -5 2752.732265.11 22 PBT553.69594.03 -7 2571.912112.52 22 NP373.41412.74 -10 1763.541500.30 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon