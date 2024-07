Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The index of industrial production (IIP) increased by 5.9% in May 2024 on a year ago basis, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The IIP had edged up 5.7% in May 2023. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of May 2024 over May 2023 are 6.6 percent, 4.6 percent and 13.7 percent respectively.