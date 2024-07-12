Business Standard
Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 56.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 22.24% to Rs 114.06 crore
Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 56.38% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 114.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales114.0693.31 22 OPM %0.790.49 -PBDT1.960.94 109 PBT1.960.94 109 NP1.470.94 56
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

