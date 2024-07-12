5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 38.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 102.24 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 38.17% to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 102.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.102.2484.5536.4930.2730.1921.7826.8919.4720.0914.54