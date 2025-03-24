Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Imagicaaworld Entertainment rises after launching new water park in Indore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Imagicaaworld Entertainment added 2.48% to Rs 67.37 after the company announced the launch of Aqua Imagicaa Water Park in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The company stated that this opening is part of the brands expansion plans, building on the success of the Aqua Imagicaa - Surat, Gujarat which was launched in March 2023.

The new Indore Water Park is spread over an area of 18 acres and promises to offer 20 rides. The company expects the Indore location to provide a fillip to its geographical growth strategy and help solidify its position as a market leader.

Jai Malpani, managing director of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, said: "We are excited to expand Aqua Imagicaa's presence with our second park in Indore making it the biggest water park in Madhya Pradesh and the 5th water park in our portfolio.

 

This expansion increases our park count to 8 parks and brings us closer to our consumers and meets the increasing demand for quality water parks in India.

As we continue to add one new park each year, Aqua Imagicaa Indore marks another step in fulfilling our promise to bring new, unique entertainment destinations across the country."

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited (BSE: 539056; NSE: IMAGICAA) owns and operates India's leading theme and water parks, including Imagicaa, WetnJoy, SaiTeerth, and Aqua Imagicaa at various locations.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.46% to Rs 3.22 crore despite a 35.97% increase in revenue to Rs 91.86 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

