Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 74.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6733 shares

Finolex Industries Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 March 2025.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 74.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6733 shares. The stock rose 1.59% to Rs.1,322.70. Volumes stood at 8135 shares in the last session.

 

Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 5.35 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75680 shares. The stock rose 11.14% to Rs.193.50. Volumes stood at 72661 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 14.8 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.18% to Rs.149.50. Volumes stood at 12.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd saw volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43121 shares. The stock increased 1.97% to Rs.1,882.00. Volumes stood at 47109 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44151 shares. The stock increased 12.08% to Rs.940.15. Volumes stood at 43016 shares in the last session.

Nifty trades near 23,550 mark; realty shares rally for 5th day

Insolation Energy gains on appointing Ravi Dusad as CFO

BSE SME Paradeep Parivahan's market journey starts with a flat tire

NSE SME Divine Hira Jewellers' debut lacks sparkle, slips on listing

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on expanding new openings in multiple states

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

