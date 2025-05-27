Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD predicts above normal level of monsoon in 2025

IMD predicts above normal level of monsoon in 2025

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of 4%, indicating that above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September), 2025, IMD stated. During June to September 2025, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas of Northwest and East India and many areas of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is very likely. The average rainfall for the country as a whole during June 2005 is most likely to be above normal, i.e more than 108% of the Long Period Average (LPA), the Met dept noted.

 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

