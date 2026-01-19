Monday, January 19, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMF raises India GDP growth forecast to 7.3%

IMF raises India GDP growth forecast to 7.3%

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday raised its economic growth forecast for India for the 202526 financial year, citing stronger-than-expected momentum in recent quarters. IMF has revised India's GDP growth estimate for FY26 upward by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent, reflecting a better-than-anticipated performance in the third quarter and sustained strength heading into the fourth. However, IMF expects growth to ease to 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027 as temporary and cyclical factors supporting the economy begin to wane.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

