British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a near six year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 25270 contracts in the data reported through January 13, 2026. This was a weekly drop of 5268 net short contracts.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

