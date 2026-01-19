Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Subex Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2026.

RBL Bank Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Subex Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2026.

Wipro Ltd tumbled 7.91% to Rs 246.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd lost 6.47% to Rs 304.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Indigo Paints Ltd crashed 6.25% to Rs 1160.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2252 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Village

Swamitva drone data likely to improve civic amenities in rural areaspremium

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 11.6% to ₹5,189 cr, interest income up 3%

GG vs RCB WPL 2026

Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

wire

Copper surge powers Polycab volumes; brokerages bullish despite margin hit

Sanae Takaichi

Japan PM Takaichi dissolves parliament, calls snap election on Feb 8

Subex Ltd fell 5.96% to Rs 10.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd corrected 5.31% to Rs 99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

India stands at cusp of transformative growth in its reinsurance sector

India stands at cusp of transformative growth in its reinsurance sector

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Euro speculative net longs off two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs off two and half year high

US dollar index net speculative shorts near 6-month low

US dollar index net speculative shorts near 6-month low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayPNB Q3 ResultsLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance