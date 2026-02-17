Improving access to timely and adequate formal credit for MSMEs remains a key policy priority of the central bank, says RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday underscored the pivotal role of the MSME sector in Indias economic landscape contributing significantly to GDP, exports and livelihoods. The Governor emphasised that improving access to timely and adequate formal credit for MSMEs remains a key policy priority of the Reserve Bank. He also outlined several policy and regulatory measures undertaken for the sector by Government of India and Reserve Bank. He encouraged MSMEs to pursue formalisation, maintain credit discipline and adopt digital payments to build their long-term resilience and competitiveness.

