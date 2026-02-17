Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in early trade. The Nifty traded tad below the 25,600 level. Metal, realty, and private bank shares declined, while IT and PSU bank stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 220.42 points or 0.26% to 83,056.73. The Nifty 50 index fell 91.80 points or 0.36% to 25,591.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.18%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,690 shares rose and 1,242 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 972.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,666.98 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 February 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 3.87% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 219 crore contract from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation for construction work in the Mumbai suburban railway network.

NTPC rose 0.12%. The company announced that its joint venture NTPC-SAIL Power Company has commenced operations of an additional 5 MW at its Bhilai Solar Project, taking the groups total commercial capacity to 86,729 MW.

Cochin Shipyard jumped 6.63% after the company said that it has emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for a Rs 5,000 crore order from the Ministry of Defence to manufacture five survey vessels for the Indian Navy.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.07% to 6.673 compared with the previous session close of 6.668.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.7450 compared with its close of 90.7400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement shed 0.54% to Rs 153,920.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 97.13.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.59% to 4.028.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement rose 59 cents or 0.87% to $68.34 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets treaded carefully on Tuesday.

The Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korean markets were closed on Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays. U.S. markets were shut on Monday for Presidents Day.

Japans weakening economy remained in focus on Tuesday, one day after much softer than expected GDP numbers.

The country on Monday reported its economy grew an annualized 0.2% in the fourth quarter, far below the widely reported gain forecast of 1.6% as government spending dragged on activity. In today's session, the Japanese yen strengthened 0.15% against the greenback to 153.28 per dollar.

The weak figures highlight the challenges ahead for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and should support her push for more aggressive fiscal stimulus, media reports said.

The Bank of Japan next meets on rates in March, with traders forecasting only a slim chance for a hike. Widely reported polls in the media suggest that investors expect the central bank to wait until July before tightening policy again.

Meanwhile, oil saw some price gains as investors looked ahead to the U.S. and Iran nuclear negotiations that are scheduled to begin in Geneva later in the day.

The higher volatility in crude was triggered by the latest drill that was reportedly held by Irans Revolutionary Guards in the Hormuz Strait on Monday. The passage accounts for about 20% of global oil shipments.

