Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Infra to consider fund-raising proposal on 20 February

JSW Infra to consider fund-raising proposal on 20 February

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

JSW Infrastructure announced that its board will meet on Friday, 20 February 2026, to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares.

The company stated that the proposed fundraising could be undertaken through one or more public or private placement offerings, including a qualified institutional placement (QIP), a rights issue, or any other permissible method, or a combination thereof, subject to necessary approvals.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

 

JSW Infrastructure rallied 6.13% to Rs 273.45 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.71% to Rs 364.85 crore on 14.2% revenue from operations to Rs 1,349.66 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter shed 0.63% to Rs 260.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

