Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,700 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 202.96 points or 0.24% to 83,480.11. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.95 points or 0.16% to 25,721.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,435 shares rose and 1,139 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias total exports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at US$ 80.45 billion, registering a positive growth of 13.17% vis-vis January 2025. Total imports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at US$ 90.83 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.76% vis-vis January 2025. Indias total exports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 720.76 billion, registering a positive growth of 6.15%. Total imports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 823.41 billion, registering a growth of 6.54%.

Merchandise exports during January 2026 were US$ 36.56 billion as compared to US$ 36.34 billion in January 2025. Merchandise imports during January 2026 were US$ 71.24 billion as compared to US$ 59.77 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services export for January 2026 is US$ 43.90 billion as compared to US$ 34.75 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services imports for January 2026 is US$ 19.60 billion as compared to US$ 16.71 billion in January 2025.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in January 2026 include engineering goods, petroleum products, meat, dairy & poultry products, marine products, and iron ore. Engineering goods exports increased by 10.37% from US$ 9.42 billion in January 2025 to US$ 10.40 billion in January 2026, while petroleum products exports increased by 8.55% from US$ 3.48 billion in January 2025 to US$ 3.77 billion in January 2026.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 2.02% to 33,397.85. The index added 2.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 2.43%), Coforge (up 2.41%), HCL Technologies (up 1.92%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.47%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.38%), Mphasis (up 1.34%), LTIMindtree (up 1.21%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.2%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Highway Infrastructure soared 6.82% after the company said it has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations on key stretches of the VadodaraMumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

Infosys advanced 2.83% after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across industries.

