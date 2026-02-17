Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

Nifty above 25,700 level; IT shares advance

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,700 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 202.96 points or 0.24% to 83,480.11. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.95 points or 0.16% to 25,721.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.84%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,435 shares rose and 1,139 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

Indias total exports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at US$ 80.45 billion, registering a positive growth of 13.17% vis-vis January 2025. Total imports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at US$ 90.83 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.76% vis-vis January 2025. Indias total exports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 720.76 billion, registering a positive growth of 6.15%. Total imports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 823.41 billion, registering a growth of 6.54%.

Also Read

India AI Impact Summit 2026, artificial Intelligence

AI offers opportunity for Indian firms to drive job transformation: Nasscom

NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup live score

New Zealand vs Canada LIVE SCORE T20 WC 2026: Bajwa-Samra put up 50-run opening stand for Canada

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams in contention for Super 8 round

T20 WC Super 8 qualification scenario of Australia, Pakistan, Zimbabwe

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 17

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty above 25,700; IT, PSU Bank shares rally, metal slips

Stock Market outlook, earnings, q3

Earnings may act as accelerator, but rich valuations to apply brakes: Kotak

Merchandise exports during January 2026 were US$ 36.56 billion as compared to US$ 36.34 billion in January 2025. Merchandise imports during January 2026 were US$ 71.24 billion as compared to US$ 59.77 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services export for January 2026 is US$ 43.90 billion as compared to US$ 34.75 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services imports for January 2026 is US$ 19.60 billion as compared to US$ 16.71 billion in January 2025.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in January 2026 include engineering goods, petroleum products, meat, dairy & poultry products, marine products, and iron ore. Engineering goods exports increased by 10.37% from US$ 9.42 billion in January 2025 to US$ 10.40 billion in January 2026, while petroleum products exports increased by 8.55% from US$ 3.48 billion in January 2025 to US$ 3.77 billion in January 2026.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 2.02% to 33,397.85. The index added 2.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 2.43%), Coforge (up 2.41%), HCL Technologies (up 1.92%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.47%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.38%), Mphasis (up 1.34%), LTIMindtree (up 1.21%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.2%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Highway Infrastructure soared 6.82% after the company said it has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations on key stretches of the VadodaraMumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

Infosys advanced 2.83% after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

JSW Infra to consider fund-raising proposal on 20 February

JSW Infra to consider fund-raising proposal on 20 February

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹33,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹33,000 crore

Merchandise trade deficit widens to a three-month high

Merchandise trade deficit widens to a three-month high

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance