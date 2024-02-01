Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 30.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 158.66 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 30.99% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 158.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 183.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.158.66183.562.762.593.433.602.012.200.981.42