Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 30.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 158.66 crore
Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 30.99% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 158.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 183.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales158.66183.56 -14 OPM %2.762.59 -PBDT3.433.60 -5 PBT2.012.20 -9 NP0.981.42 -31
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

