Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 30.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 158.66 croreNet profit of Incredible Industries declined 30.99% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 158.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 183.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales158.66183.56 -14 OPM %2.762.59 -PBDT3.433.60 -5 PBT2.012.20 -9 NP0.981.42 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content