Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 9.92% to 14.46.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,741, a premium of 43.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,697.45 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 28.25 points or 0.13% to 21,697.45.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 9.92% to 14.46.
Indus Tower, State Bank of India and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

