Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indag Rubber slides as Q4 PAT fall 66% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Indag Rubber slides as Q4 PAT fall 66% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Indag Rubber slipped 1.64% to Rs 146.95 after the company reported 66.45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3.19 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 10.19% YoY to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On the segmental front, revenue from precured tread rubber and allied products/services stood at Rs 55.06 crore, registering a decline of 10.20% year-on-year (YoY). Revenue from the electronics segment, including green energy storage, was reported at Rs 0.15 lakh during the quarter.

Total expenses decreased by 4.21% YoY to Rs 57.24 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 37.33 crore (down 10.30% YoY), purchases of stock in trade and services stood at Rs 1.95 crore (up 59.83% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 6.59 crore (up 2.80% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 0.53 crore, down by 86.97% from Rs 4.07 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit dropped 59.56% to Rs 6.53 crore on a 9.06% decrease in total income to Rs 228.42 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Indag Rubber is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precured tread rubber and allied products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders appoints Capt (retd) Jagmohan as chairman & MD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders appoints Capt (retd) Jagmohan as chairman & MD

Tata Communications gains after concluding issue of CPs amounting to Rs 500 crore

Tata Communications gains after concluding issue of CPs amounting to Rs 500 crore

Rajratan Global Wire hits the roof after Q4 PAT gains 63% QoQ to Rs 15.20 cr

Rajratan Global Wire hits the roof after Q4 PAT gains 63% QoQ to Rs 15.20 cr

Tata Investment slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 38% to Rs 38 crore; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

Tata Investment slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 38% to Rs 38 crore; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

RateGain announces 3-year extension of partnership with Tunisair

RateGain announces 3-year extension of partnership with Tunisair

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksTS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon