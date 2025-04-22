Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders appoints Capt (retd) Jagmohan as chairman & MD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders appoints Capt (retd) Jagmohan as chairman & MD

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced the appointment of Capt (retd) Jagmohan, chairman & managing director (C&MD) of the company, effective from 21 April 2025.

As per the official notification, he will serve in this role until his superannuation on 30 September 2029, or until further notice. The change in leadership also marks the cessation of Biju George's additional charge as CMD, effective 21 April 2025.

Capt (Retd) Jagmohan brings over 25 years of distinguished service in the Indian Navy, with extensive expertise in naval design, project management, and business development. A naval architect by training from Cochin University of Science & Technology, he also holds postgraduate degrees and an M.Tech in Naval Construction and Ocean Engineering from IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur, respectively.

 

Before joining MDL, Capt (Retd) Jagmohan held senior roles at Goa Shipyard Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), Kolkata. At GRSE, he served as Head of Design, leading the development and execution of complex warship projects for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, including advanced stealth frigates and anti-submarine warfare corvettes.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

Also Read

Exam results, results

TS Inter results 2025: Results to be out at 12 pm; know how to check?

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts higher at 79,660; Nifty holds 23,200; SMIDs, PSB gain

IAF officer, Kannada language row, Bengaluru language row, road rage

Kannada language row: FIR filed against IAF officer in Bengaluru road rage

Accident, road accident

IAF officer booked for assaulting call centre worker in Bengaluru road rage

AP SSC Result 2025

AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP to out class 10 results on April 23? Details here

The company's consolidated net profit surged 28.8% to Rs 807.04 crore on a 33.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,143.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 0.54% to Rs 2,779.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Communications gains after concluding issue of CPs amounting to Rs 500 crore

Tata Communications gains after concluding issue of CPs amounting to Rs 500 crore

Rajratan Global Wire hits the roof after Q4 PAT gains 63% QoQ to Rs 15.20 cr

Rajratan Global Wire hits the roof after Q4 PAT gains 63% QoQ to Rs 15.20 cr

Tata Investment slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 38% to Rs 38 crore; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

Tata Investment slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 38% to Rs 38 crore; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

RateGain announces 3-year extension of partnership with Tunisair

RateGain announces 3-year extension of partnership with Tunisair

Mars Petcare deploys Delhivery's AI- powered TransportOne platform

Mars Petcare deploys Delhivery's AI- powered TransportOne platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksTS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon