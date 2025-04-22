Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RateGain announces 3-year extension of partnership with Tunisair

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the renewal of its partnership with Tunisair, Tunisia's flagship carrier, for another three years. This extension builds on a successful two-year collaboration with AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform, which has helped Tunisair enhance its revenue management strategy, optimize fares, and maintain a competitive edge in dynamic markets.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

