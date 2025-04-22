Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Investment slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 38% to Rs 38 crore; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Tata Investment Corporation declined 1.64% to Rs 6,293.35 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 37.62% to Rs 37.72 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 60.47 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations tanked 71.2% to Rs 16.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 57.11 crore posted in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 35.81 crore, down by 50.40% from Rs 72.21 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased by 24% YoY to Rs 10.02 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 4.06 crore (down 1.93% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 2.40 crore (up 62.16% YoY) during the quarter.

 

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit declined 0.17% to Rs 35.20 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net profit of Rs 35.26 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.20% year on year (YoY) to Rs 51.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 27 per ordinary share of Rs 10 each, which shall be paid after the annual general meeting.

Tata Investment Corporation is primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments, mutual funds, etc., of companies in a wide range of industries. The company is an NBFC registered with the RBI under the category of investment company.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

