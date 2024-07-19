Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 7.70 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 87.50% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.705.4349.8738.313.832.063.711.972.851.52