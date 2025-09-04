Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. India and Germany are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. As vibrant democracies and leading economies, we see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, sustainability, manufacturing and mobility, Modi stated. We share a vision for a multipolar world, peace and UN reforms. Reiterated my invitation to German Chancellor for an early visit to India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

