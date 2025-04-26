Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 1197.30 crore

Net profit of India Cements reported to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 1197.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 143.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 227.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 4148.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4997.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1197.301235.74 -3 4148.784997.85 -17 OPM %-0.252.97 --9.211.84 - PBDT-14.75-7.11 -107 -439.72-89.73 -390 PBT-89.60-63.73 -41 -679.16-309.52 -119 NP14.68-60.55 LP -143.68-227.36 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon