Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Samsrita Labs reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Avantel consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels Q4 PAT surges 412% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Kamat Hotels Q4 PAT surges 412% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon