Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 92.46 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 415.96% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.86% to Rs 46.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 362.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales92.4684.51 9 362.49304.35 19 OPM %26.8527.29 -28.8829.83 - PBDT21.8913.00 68 82.8242.08 97 PBT16.548.22 101 63.0224.41 158 NP10.992.13 416 46.5844.85 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Kamat Hotels Q4 PAT surges 412% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Kamat Hotels Q4 PAT surges 412% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 1,493 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 1,493 crore

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q4 outcome

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q4 outcome

Force Motors Q4 PAT surges 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

Force Motors Q4 PAT surges 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon