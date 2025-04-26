Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 415.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 92.46 croreNet profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 415.96% to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.86% to Rs 46.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 362.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales92.4684.51 9 362.49304.35 19 OPM %26.8527.29 -28.8829.83 - PBDT21.8913.00 68 82.8242.08 97 PBT16.548.22 101 63.0224.41 158 NP10.992.13 416 46.5844.85 4
